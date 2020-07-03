Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.30. Intec Pharma shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 2,339,900 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTEC. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Intec Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.63.

Get Intec Pharma alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intec Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) by 315.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,255 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 1.13% of Intec Pharma worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Intec Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Intec Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intec Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.