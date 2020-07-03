Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $135.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ICPT. Bank of America started coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.13.

ICPT traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,745. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.38. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.78. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.51% and a negative net margin of 127.53%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $50,385,898.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 595,817 shares of company stock valued at $50,405,516. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $766,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

