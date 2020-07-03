Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) will post $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $5.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.07.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,029 shares of company stock valued at $927,633. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $981,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 212,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 744,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICE traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.26. 2,084,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,806,884. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.24 and its 200-day moving average is $91.41. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

