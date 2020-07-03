International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 393.46 ($4.84).

IAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 520 ($6.40) to GBX 460 ($5.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.92) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 377 ($4.64) to GBX 335 ($4.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.08) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.40) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of LON:IAG traded up GBX 29.50 ($0.36) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 231.70 ($2.85). The stock had a trading volume of 17,919,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 12 month low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 684 ($8.42). The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 241.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 396.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

