Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITPOF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

ITPOF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. 1,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $278.87 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

