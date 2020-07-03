Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) will report sales of $3.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.70 million and the highest is $3.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year sales of $26.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.90 million to $32.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $110.65 million, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $139.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ITCI. BidaskClub upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 886,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,944. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.94.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $150,537.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $286,761.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

