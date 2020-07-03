Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ: ITCI):

6/25/2020 – Intra-Cellular Therapies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

6/23/2020 – Intra-Cellular Therapies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/20/2020 – Intra-Cellular Therapies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

6/19/2020 – Intra-Cellular Therapies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

5/30/2020 – Intra-Cellular Therapies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/14/2020 – Intra-Cellular Therapies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/13/2020 – Intra-Cellular Therapies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

5/4/2020 – Intra-Cellular Therapies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of ITCI stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.21. 886,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,944. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.83 and a quick ratio of 14.79. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.94.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $150,537.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $286,761.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

