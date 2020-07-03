Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $445.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) will announce sales of $445.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $422.51 million to $469.12 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $441.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 236.9% in the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 130,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 91,986 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 58,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,265,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,918,000 after purchasing an additional 973,954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,687,000 after purchasing an additional 129,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,271,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.75, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.05. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

