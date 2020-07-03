Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.30. Invitation Homes posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

INVH traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.40. 4,271,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,612,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 88.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.05. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,368,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,793 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 281.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,894,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,823,000 after buying an additional 8,039,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,923,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2,144.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,758,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,646,000 after buying an additional 3,591,173 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,886,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,500 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

