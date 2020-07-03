IOST Price Reaches $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, IOST has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market cap of $81.80 million and $53.00 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Bithumb, ABCC and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00044991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.06 or 0.04793881 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002685 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054418 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002388 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,938,087,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,009,546,992 tokens. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, GOPAX, OKEx, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, WazirX, BigONE, IDEX, Livecoin, Bithumb, CoinZest, Koinex, Huobi, OTCBTC, Upbit, DigiFinex, Zebpay, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Coineal, DDEX, ABCC, CoinBene, Bitkub, Cobinhood, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BitMax, DragonEX, Hotbit, Kyber Network, Binance, Bitrue and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

