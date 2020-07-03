IoT Chain (ITC) Achieves Market Cap of $13.17 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 33% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 47% against the dollar. One IoT Chain token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IoT Chain has a market cap of $13.17 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00213443 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000161 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a token. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,658 tokens. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

