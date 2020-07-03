iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Gap Up to $66.03

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.10, but opened at $66.03. iShares MSCI China ETF shares last traded at $68.24, with a volume of 4,727,300 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

