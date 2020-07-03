JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.69.

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JD.Com from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,437,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,805,606. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. JD.Com has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $62.42.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.Com will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

