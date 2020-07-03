JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Raised to $75.00

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JD. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut JD.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.Com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.52.

Shares of JD traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,437,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,805,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.Com has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $62.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average of $44.29. The company has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.Com will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,517,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,150,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in JD.Com by 540.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,034,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,440 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,029,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in JD.Com by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,338,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

