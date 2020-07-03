JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD) Receives GBX 880.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 882.78 ($10.86).

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.15) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 620 ($7.63) to GBX 750 ($9.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.08) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 670 ($8.25) to GBX 680 ($8.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of LON:JD traded up GBX 22 ($0.27) on Friday, hitting GBX 652.20 ($8.03). The company had a trading volume of 1,504,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 614.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 671.17. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 274.70 ($3.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 890 ($10.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

