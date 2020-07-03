KARMA (KARMA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $154.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $24.68, $20.33 and $32.15. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $154.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KARMA has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001977 BTC.
- MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Diamond (DMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003491 BTC.
- Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.
