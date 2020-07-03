KARMA (KARMA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $154.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $24.68, $20.33 and $32.15. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $154.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KARMA has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001977 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $33.94, $32.15, $18.94, $7.50, $24.43, $50.98, $24.68, $20.33, $51.55, $5.60 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.