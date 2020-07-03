KekCoin (KEK) Market Capitalization Reaches $200,111.44

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One KekCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. KekCoin has a market cap of $200,111.44 and $8.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KekCoin has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KekCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006175 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002246 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00015671 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00018268 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.96 or 0.01694476 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000251 BTC.

KekCoin Coin Profile

KekCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co . The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KekCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KekCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.