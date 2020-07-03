Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.23 Million

Analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) to report sales of $19.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $31.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $101.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.39 million to $107.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $110.57 million, with estimates ranging from $98.09 million to $115.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.28). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 91.23%. The company had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.14 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on KRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.61.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 46,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $514.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.25. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after acquiring an additional 38,459 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

