Kin (KIN) 1-Day Volume Hits $11,314.00

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Kin has a market capitalization of $9.30 million and approximately $11,314.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OTCBTC, Bancor Network and DDEX. In the last week, Kin has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.52 or 0.01712227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00169077 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00108721 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Mercatox, DDEX, Stellarport, CoinFalcon, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Fatbtc, IDEX, COSS, Allbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OTCBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.