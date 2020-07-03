Kin (KIN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Kin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport, IDEX, Allbit and CoinFalcon. Kin has a market cap of $10.19 million and approximately $23,960.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kin has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.01706320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00170253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00109965 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 tokens. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, OTCBTC, IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport, Fatbtc, CoinFalcon, Allbit, Mercatox and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.