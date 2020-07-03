KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.79, but opened at $0.90. KITOV PHARMA LT/S shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 48,964,700 shares trading hands.
KTOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.
The stock has a market cap of $88.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.
KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOV)
Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.
