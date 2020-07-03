KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.79, but opened at $0.90. KITOV PHARMA LT/S shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 48,964,700 shares trading hands.

KTOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $88.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KITOV PHARMA LT/S stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) by 718.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.38% of KITOV PHARMA LT/S worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

