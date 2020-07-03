Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB) Receives €36.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €36.05 ($40.51).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKB. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Commerzbank set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €42.20 ($47.42) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.60) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

ETR:SKB traded up €0.46 ($0.52) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €20.90 ($23.48). The stock had a trading volume of 21,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.76. Koenig & Bauer has a 12-month low of €14.42 ($16.20) and a 12-month high of €41.22 ($46.31). The stock has a market cap of $328.68 million and a P/E ratio of 52.68.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

