Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Achieves $72.14 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Komodo has a market capitalization of $72.14 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00006585 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bitbns, Bittrex and Binance. In the last week, Komodo has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00565703 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00100176 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00072821 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000458 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001639 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000794 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 120,566,955 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BarterDEX, HitBTC, Binance, CoinExchange, Upbit, Bitbns, Crex24 and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

