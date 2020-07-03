Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $440.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KFY stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $30.37. 501,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,781. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.83.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

KFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.