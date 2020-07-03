Kuan Archer Sells 11,819 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CTO Kuan Archer sold 11,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $590,950.00.

Shares of GDOT stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 698,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,375. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Green Dot had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 562,562 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,934,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Green Dot by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,379,000 after buying an additional 79,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 11,770.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,172,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,318,000 after buying an additional 1,162,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in Green Dot by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 982,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,891,000 after buying an additional 542,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.69.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

