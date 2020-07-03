Kuan Archer Sells 11,819 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CTO Kuan Archer sold 11,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $590,950.00.
Shares of GDOT stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 698,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,375. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.18.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Green Dot had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GDOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.69.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
