Kyber Network (KNC) Achieves Market Cap of $340.46 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00020710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kyber Network has traded up 61.4% against the US dollar. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $340.46 million and $265.38 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.76 or 0.04895721 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002693 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00054513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001542 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network (CRYPTO:KNC) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,564,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,957,131 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

