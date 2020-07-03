Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 53 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been assigned a CHF 53 price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

LHN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a CHF 43 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 57 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 42 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 44 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 54 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 49.64.

Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60.

