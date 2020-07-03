Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 815.14 ($10.03).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 710 ($8.74) to GBX 850 ($10.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lancashire from GBX 750 ($9.23) to GBX 910 ($11.20) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 725 ($8.92) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LRE traded up GBX 16 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 826 ($10.16). 529,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 481 ($5.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 851.50 ($10.48). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 735.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 707.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

