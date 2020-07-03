LEOcoin (LC4) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 30% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One LEOcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0824 or 0.00000903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $123,756.05 and $1.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded up 29.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,129.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.29 or 0.02500664 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $221.52 or 0.02426430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00453470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013648 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00720203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00062087 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00566720 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00016178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

LEOcoin Token Profile

LC4 is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.