LEOcoin Price Hits $0.0727 on Major Exchanges (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One LEOcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0727 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $109,248.91 and approximately $110.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,086.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.34 or 0.02490919 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.92 or 0.02442281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00454582 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013646 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00693396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00062518 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00564844 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015712 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

