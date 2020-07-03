LHT (LHT) Price Hits $0.0159 on Major Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. LHT has a total market cap of $796,557.21 and $94.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002476 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 343.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000275 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LHT’s official website is usdx.cash . The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

