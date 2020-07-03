LHT (LHT) Reaches Market Cap of $842,952.53

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. LHT has a total market capitalization of $842,952.53 and $88.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LHT has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002469 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

