Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.53.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBTYA. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

In related news, Director J C. Sparkman sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $125,778.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,082.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,722 shares of company stock valued at $501,377. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Liberty Global by 1,070.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,691,000 after purchasing an additional 500,725 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. 1,590,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.73. Liberty Global had a net margin of 107.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.