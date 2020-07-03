Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.53.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBTYA. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.
In related news, Director J C. Sparkman sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $125,778.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,082.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,722 shares of company stock valued at $501,377. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
LBTYA traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. 1,590,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.73. Liberty Global had a net margin of 107.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.
Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.