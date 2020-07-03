Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) to report sales of $32.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $38.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C posted sales of $620.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Media Formula One Series C.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FWONK traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,187. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

