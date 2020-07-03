LIFE One Day Volume Reaches $200.00 (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 60.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, LIFE has traded down 65.8% against the US dollar. LIFE has a market cap of $61,885.72 and $200.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LIFE token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LIFE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00044980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.65 or 0.04838877 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054406 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002388 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.