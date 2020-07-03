LikeCoin (LIKE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,326.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $1,326.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.27 or 0.04793322 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002694 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054399 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002386 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,005,740,673 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,918,811 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.