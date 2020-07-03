LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $639.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LikeCoin Token Profile

LIKE is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,005,760,892 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,939,030 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

