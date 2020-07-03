Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Receives $216.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Argus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $6.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.15. 2,031,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,625. Linde has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $227.85. The firm has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,882,740,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Linde by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,755,173,000 after buying an additional 3,585,367 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Linde by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,772,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,888,000 after buying an additional 1,154,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Linde by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,509,457,000 after buying an additional 949,256 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Linde by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,113,000 after purchasing an additional 750,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

