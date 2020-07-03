Liquidity Network Price Hits $0.0177 on Top Exchanges (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, LATOKEN and Hotbit. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $943,425.69 and approximately $94,962.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.15 or 0.01718992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00169161 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052772 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00108745 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

