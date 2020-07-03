Litecoin Cash Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $74,994.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.66 or 0.01691456 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005514 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,053.42 or 0.99655185 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 681,519,575 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

