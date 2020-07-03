Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) to report sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $11.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $11.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

LAD traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $155.49. 171,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,480. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

