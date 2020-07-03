LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Capitalization Achieves $308,560.91

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $308,560.91 and approximately $6,458.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00086431 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00328156 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012503 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000531 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016547 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011963 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LCS is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,889,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,437,201 tokens. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

