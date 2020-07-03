LocalCoinSwap Price Hits $0.0059 on Exchanges (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $311,909.44 and approximately $8,203.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,889,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,437,201 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

