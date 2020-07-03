Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.71 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

Brokerages expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to post $5.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.81. Lockheed Martin reported earnings per share of $5.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $24.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.70 to $24.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $26.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.90 to $27.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Argus dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after buying an additional 252,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,401,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,018,000 after acquiring an additional 144,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,278,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $361.89. 1,109,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,295. The stock has a market cap of $101.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.55 and a 200-day moving average of $386.33. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.