Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to post $5.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.81. Lockheed Martin reported earnings per share of $5.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $24.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.70 to $24.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $26.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.90 to $27.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Argus dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after buying an additional 252,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,401,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,018,000 after acquiring an additional 144,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,278,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $361.89. 1,109,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,295. The stock has a market cap of $101.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.55 and a 200-day moving average of $386.33. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

