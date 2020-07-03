Loopring (LRC) Price Hits $0.0892 on Major Exchanges

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Loopring token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0892 or 0.00000983 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Loopring has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $95.48 million and $10.74 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.76 or 0.04899877 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00020441 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,070,484,033 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

