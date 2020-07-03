LTO Network (LTO) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One LTO Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0499 or 0.00000551 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and BitMax. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. LTO Network has a total market cap of $11.06 million and $2.15 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.84 or 0.01708437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00168844 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00108118 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network’s total supply is 403,394,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,679,160 tokens. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

