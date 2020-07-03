LUKSO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $318,855.00 (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One LUKSO token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LUKSO has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. LUKSO has a total market cap of $743,497.69 and $318,855.00 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00045324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.40 or 0.04860518 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054797 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00017008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002431 BTC.

LUKSO Token Profile

LUKSO (LYXe) is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,900,000 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network . The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso

LUKSO Token Trading

LUKSO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

