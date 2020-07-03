Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Alan S. Lowe Sells 15,573 Shares

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $1,297,542.36.

Alan S. Lowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Alan S. Lowe sold 4,931 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $349,065.49.

Shares of LITE stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,825,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average of $77.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $93.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.54 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $452,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $350,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 91,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 18,555 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

