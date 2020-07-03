Luna Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $122.00 (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Luna Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Luna Coin has a market capitalization of $4,978.45 and $122.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.07 or 0.01696003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00168640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00052670 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00109689 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Luna Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. Luna Coin’s official website is bitluna.org . Luna Coin’s official message board is lunacoin.org/forum

Luna Coin Coin Trading

Luna Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

