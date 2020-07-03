MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Price Hits $0.0964 on Major Exchanges

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 7% against the dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $43.62 million and $187,409.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0964 or 0.00001056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.01706320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00170253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00109965 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin launched on June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is maidsafe.net . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

